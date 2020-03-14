Lady Gaga Shares Message From Self-Quarantine: ‘I Wish I Could See My Parents’

Lady Gaga is sharing a message from self-isolation.

The star, who has quarantined herself with her dogs, shared a message on Instagram expressing that she wished she could see “my parents and grandmas.”

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” Gaga captioned a photo of her relaxing with her three dogs.

She added, “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Gaga has been posting many photos recently with new boyfriend Michael Polansky so at least she has some company during quarantine.