Young Canadian Goes Viral For His Response To Disneyland Closing

A young Canadian boy has gone viral over his response to Disneyland closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While being interviewed by Fox11, Elias Sharf told the reporter, “It’s closing for the whole month and we come here from Canada. Took a long trip to get here.”

RELATED: Disneyland And Disney World Close During Coronavirus Pandemic ‘In An Abundance Of Caution’

The part that most people loved was him ending his sentence by taking a sip out of his Starbucks cup.

This Canadian kid's response to not being able to go to Disneyland this weekend is the best thing I've seen today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wrXfaQmCdo — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 14, 2020

Twitter adored him, calling him everything from “sophisticated” to “a labour union representative at the factory.”

RELATED: Bullied Child Turns Down Trip To Disneyland & Will Instead Donate $470,000 To Charity

Disney Parks announced the closure of both Disneyland and Disney World, along with international parks, earlier this week due to the coronavirus. It is the fourth time in history that Disneyland has closed since opening in 1955.

See more reaction to the Disneyland boy below:

I felt what he was saying when he took the sip pic.twitter.com/XfGchfT8wu — Mister (@booombaastiic) March 14, 2020

Outside of the hockey rink, this is the maddest any Canadian is capable of being. Nuclear-level mad. Livid. This is how Canucks absolutely fucking lose it. Murderous Canadian rage. https://t.co/FHNCElKWEd — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 14, 2020

He is channeling his 50 year old self 😂 https://t.co/9KhGwE4SPf — 🏈🏀〽️Go Blue Forever〽️🏈🏀 (@Blue2019Go) March 14, 2020