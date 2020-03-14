Reba McEntire’s Mom, Jacqueline McEntire, Had Died at 93

Reba McEntire has said goodbye to her mom, Jacqueline McEntire.

Jacqueline, 93, died on March 14 after a battle with cancer.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go,” Reba wrote on Instagram. “The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.”

The country singer added that her mother “gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories” and that the entire family all got to visit her or call her before her death.

Reba asked that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. She added info on how to donate in the caption that can be seen above.

Jacqueline was a teacher with a passion for singing and taught all four of her children how to sing. Reba intended on following her mother’s footsteps in teaching until she landed a record deal after graduating college.