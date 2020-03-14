Celebrities React To Man Who Hoarded Hand Sanitizer And Now Can’t Sell It

Amazon has been cracking down on people who have been hoarding supplies and then selling them on the marketplace for a ridiculous markup.

One of those people is Matt Colvin from Tennessee who reportedly bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer with the plan to sell them and make a profit during the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Entertainment Events Affected By The Coronavirus

He managed to sell 300 of those bottles for anywhere between $8 to $70 before Amazon removed his store.

The New York Times wrote an article about Colvin which has gone viral and received numerous comments from celebrities.

“Truly people are unbelievable,” Busy Philipps wrote.

Truly people are unbelievable. The last line of this article is bonkers. https://t.co/Xms3E4w1Z1 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) March 14, 2020

“I’ll wager a Purell bottle this ethical vacuum of a human being works in the White House in a matter of weeks,” Patrick J Adams responded.

I’ll wager a Purell bottle this ethical vacuum of a human being works in the White House in a matter of weeks. https://t.co/KTvNsNacgn — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 14, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Shuts Down Production After National Emergency Declared Over Coronavirus

See more reactions to Colvin’s story below:

I love that most of these selfish, opportunistic pricks gave their full names! Investigate and arrest them all. https://t.co/ysZtGJSIoQ — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) March 14, 2020

This guy… says he is doing a public service. The self-serving greed here, proudly sharing his name and photo, is fascinating and grotesque. Meanwhile every day I and millions of other people hunt for hand sanitizer. None to be found. https://t.co/LacWI9Ab2H — roxane gay (@rgay) March 14, 2020

Oh so are we supposed to feel bad for you? No, we do not. https://t.co/6KhmZgvqcx — iJustine (@ijustine) March 14, 2020

Fuck this guy! I would rather get The Virus than contribute to this piece of shit. He Has 17,700 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer and Nowhere to Sell Them – The New York Times https://t.co/OrEsj0BH6N — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) March 14, 2020

This poor shithead. In the pre-social media age – this guy and his brother would just be local assholes. Now they’re an international example of shameful behavior. #hoarding #gouging He Has 17,700 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer and Nowhere to Sell Them https://t.co/UJk0FPN2t6 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) March 14, 2020