Celebrities React To Man Who Hoarded Hand Sanitizer And Now Can’t Sell It

Amazon has been cracking down on people who have been hoarding supplies and then selling them on the marketplace for a ridiculous markup.
One of those people is Matt Colvin from Tennessee who reportedly bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer with the plan to sell them and make a profit during the coronavirus outbreak.
He managed to sell 300 of those bottles for anywhere between $8 to $70 before Amazon removed his store.
The New York Times wrote an article about Colvin which has gone viral and received numerous comments from celebrities.
“Truly people are unbelievable,” Busy Philipps wrote.
“I’ll wager a Purell bottle this ethical vacuum of a human being works in the White House in a matter of weeks,” Patrick J Adams responded.
See more reactions to Colvin’s story below: