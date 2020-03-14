David Beckham And Family Celebrate New MLS Miami Stadium By Blaring Spice Girls

It wasn’t a smooth road, but David Beckham was finally able to show the Inter Miami CF stadium to his family.

The new Major League Soccer team owned by David was set to play their first match on Saturday against his former team the LA Galaxy but with the 30-day restriction set out by the MLS because of coronavirus, the Beckham family found a different way to celebrate.

David brought Victoria, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper to see the new Miami stadium as they celebrated with “Spice Up Your Life” blaring over the PA system.

“It’s times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities. In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families,” Beckham wrote addressing the delay.

While it wasn’t the news they wanted, it didn’t stop the Beckham family from celebrating.

“So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses,” Victoria captioned a collection of photos of her family at the stadium.

Brooklyn shared one of the same pictures while writing, “Love you guys beyond.”

“So proud,” Romeo added.

Cruz said, “Love you so much” beside his pic.

In another post, Cruz shared pictures from the stadium. “This place is so dope, love you so much dad, I’m so proud of you,” he added.