Coronavirus-Stricken Tom Hanks Tweets Photo Of Vegemite Toast And Australians Are Up In Arms

Tom Hanks tweeted a photo and sparked a debate.

Still under quarantine after he and wife Rita Wilson revealed they had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the “Forrest Gump” star took to Twitter share some gratitude while the couple remains under quarantine in Australia.

“Thanks to the Helpers,” he wrote. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”

Accompanying his message, Hanks also posted a photo of a stuffed kangaroo holding the Australian flag, a tiny plush koala toy clinging to a tube of Vegemite and two pieces of toast with a thick layer of the yeast-based spread.