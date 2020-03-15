Khloe Kardashian Dares Kris Jenner To Compliment Strangers In Sneak Peek At ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

The Kardashians are getting friendly with strangers, thanks to a dare from Khloe Kardashian.

In a new sneak-peek clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are hanging out with mom Kris Jenner at a resort in Napa, sipping wine and chatting.

Khloe spies a woman nearby wearing an orange Chanel beret, and calls over. “I love your beret so much,” declares Khloe, telling the woman, “You look so fabulous!”

Khloe tells the group, “You guys gotta start complimenting people. It makes them feel so good.”

“I compliment people all day long,” says Jenner, but Khloe points out that she only compliments people she knows, and offers her mom a dare: “I want you to go up to someone at a table and I want you to go give them a compliment.”

Jenner accepts. “You look beautiful,” she calls over to a woman at a nearby table before walking over and giving her a hug.

Jenner then compliments the woman’s companion, a scruffy-looking dude in a cowboy hat and a sleeveless shirt, pulling a pack of Marlboros out of his shirt pocket, pulling out a cigarette and putting it between her lips. The man lights it for her and she takes a puff.

The guy calls over to Jenner’s daughters. “Damn good looking family,” he tells them. “Almost as good looking as we are.”

The sisters then get into the act, bringing some wine to a different family at a nearby table and filling their glasses.

Finally, the Kardashians make their exit, with Jenner entering mom mode to warn Khloe about her long coat as she gets up and manoeuvres around the table packed with bottles and wine glasses.

“Khloe, watch your coat with the drinks,” Jenner says, while her daughter responds, “No, watch yours.”

On cue, Khloe’s coat knocks a glass off the table, followed by the sound of breaking glass. “Oh s**t,” she exclaims.

Season 18 of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ premieres on Thursday, March 26.