Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Married In Romantic Malibu Ceremony

Congratulations to Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland, with the “Pitch Perfect” star and her longtime beau tying the knot in a romantic ceremony on Saturday.

According to The Knot, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, with about 120 friends and family in attendance.

In a previous interview with The Knot, Stanaland — a real estate agent — revealed they knew each other through mutual friends. Even though he had long had a crush on Snow, he was intimidated by Snow’s fame, but finally gathered up the courage to get in touch with her through Instagram.

“I knew of Britt for obvious reasons,” Stanaland previously told The Knot. “But Britt was my unattainable crush forever. As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect’ with friends and, ‘Brittany Snow… One day.’ But never thinking it would ever happen.”

He gave it a shot, and they eventually got together in person. They began dating in 2018 and became engaged in January 2019.

“I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke,” he laughed. “I’m so surprised we’re getting married.”

Ahead of the wedding, Stanaland said the nuptials would be “casual, memorable and loving,” while Snow was looking forward to a ceremony that was “timeless, happy and hearty.”

“I’m going to be crying like a baby,” Stanaland remarked. “I’m an ugly crier.”

“I’m probably going to cry,” added Snow. “And you’re the cutest crier.”