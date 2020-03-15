Ben Affleck Shares Support Of Food Bank To Help Disadvantaged Children During Coronavirus Pandemic

As panic-buying overtakes supermarkets and uncertainty looms in the face of the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic, Ben Affleck is sharing a reminder to not overlook the most vulnerable among us.

On Saturday, Affleck issued a post on Instagram urging his followers to make a donation to Feeding America, an organization with a stated mission “to feed America’s hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks and engage our country in the fight to end hunger.”

“During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations — children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families,” wrote Affleck in his post.

“Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbours around the country,” he added, directing followers to a link where they can make a donation.