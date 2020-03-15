Hollywood Suffers Worst Weekend Box Office In 22 Years As Coronavirus Fears Empty Theatres

As fear and uncertainty build in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, moviegoers are following medical advice and staying out of public spaces, leaving theatres empty and Hollywood reeling.

As Deadline reports, the combined box office numbers are at a 22-year-low, even lower than the weekend that followed the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to Deadline, an additional 25 movie theatres were closed down this weekend, for a total of 109 shut down throughout the U.S., including such major markets as New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Announces $20 Million Donation To Coronavirus Response Fund

According to Comscore, the total weekend receipts are $55.3 million at the domestic box office, with business down by 45 per cent over last weekend, and 60 per cent lower than the same weekend a year ago.

Pixar’s “Onward” held the top spot at the box office, with $10.5 million in its second weekend of release. As Deadline points out, this represents the biggest second-weekend drop of any Pixar film ever, down 73 per cent from the previous weekend.

Faith-based feature “I Still Believe” landed at second place with a weekend take of $9.5 million, with Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” coming in at third place with $9.3 million.