Orlando Bloom Reveals He Was Celibate For 6 Months Before Dating Katy Perry

Before he hooked up with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom had experienced a long dry spell — and it was of his own making.

In a profile for the Sunday Times, the “Carnival Row” star reveals that he had decided to become celibate as a way of clearing his head.

“[I] wasn’t happy,” Bloom tells the Times. “[My friend] Laird [Hamilton] said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.’ It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’”

Initially, explains Bloom, “I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” he said, ultimately extending the period to six months. “I know that sounds crazy.”

Throughout that entire time, to use the parlance of “Seinfeld”, he remained “master of his domain.”

“No. I didn’t even …” he says without completing the sentence. “Completely nothing. It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

It was within this new mindset, he says, that he ran into Perry, with whom he had “crossed paths” with but didn’t know too well.

This time when they met, he says, they “actually hung out and connected,” and eventually became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“She’s very surprising,” Bloom says of his pop-star fiancee. “She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me.”

He and Perry, he says strip away all the Hollywood artifice in their day-to-day life. “So there’s Katy Perry, and there’s Katheryn Hudson, her real name,” he explains.

“Katheryn is the woman I’m really intrigued by,” he continues. “It’s like, I’m a boy from Kent and you’re a girl from Santa Barbara. That’s what I’m focused on, not the bells and whistles.”

He admits that he and his pregnant fiancee both “play the game”, showing up on red carpets “looking spiffing next to each other, smiling for the cameras.”

However, Bloom has he’s more concerned with “what you talk about when you are passing the potatoes. Or ‘What’s on the news?’ or ‘What are you reading?’ or ‘What are we watching?’ Or how we spend our Sunday.”

Perry, he adds, likes to “do, see and experience things. She’s amazing at arranging things. My son put it so well. I asked, ‘What’s it like with Mum and her husband? How’s it different to us?’ He smiled. ‘You’re the fun couple.’”