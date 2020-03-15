ACM Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is the latest entertainment event to be postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s ACM Awards were scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 5 in Las Vegas, but the event is now being pushed back to September, with a new date and venue still to be determined.

“The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority,” the Academy of Country Music said in a statement.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Please Take Care Of Yourself’

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honour our artist community.\,” said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed,” Whiteside added. “We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

RELATED: Jon Pardi Stuck Indoors Amid Coronavirus: ‘I Haven’t Had To Stay Home This Long For A Long Time’

Keith Urban was to have made his debut as ACM Awards host after Carrie Underwood, who’s co-hosted every year since 2008, decided to step down.