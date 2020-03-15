Woman Paralyzed While Working On ‘Batwoman’ In Vancouver

A woman working on the set of “Batwoman” in Vancouver became paralyzed after an accident on Wednesday.

Amanda Smith, a movie production assistant, got trapped by a piece of equipment on set. Her friends have now set up a GoFundMe page to help Smith make ends meet while she recovers.

“While doing her job as a production assistant, the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head and she was trapped beneath it. She underwent emergency spinal surgery to repair the damage. Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy,” the page reads.

RELATED: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley To Direct ‘Batwoman’ Episode

“She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down, however, we are holding out hope that with time and rehabilitation, she might regain sensations in her legs.”

Her friends added, “We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times.”

As of writing this, they have raised $38,000 of the $50,000 goal.

RELATED: Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ Comes Out As Gay To Gotham City

Smith even posted her own update and thanked everyone for their support.

“So many of you have been sending me messages wishing me a well recovery but also complimenting my character or reminding me of things in my past that you remember fondly, and honestly I can’t explain how much hope that is giving me,” Smith, who is also a comic wrote. “I really was struggling with my self-esteem prior to this accident and so many of you are going out of your way to make me feel loved right now and show your support and its honestly the strongest thing that is going to help me recover from this process. Deep down I am scared as f**k because the future is still very unknown, but your support is allowing me to keep a very level head which is the most important thing I need right now.”