Matthew Perry Responds To Courteney Cox’s ‘Bored’ TikTok

Courteney Cox is “bored” from quarantine so she took to TikTok to entertain herself and her followers.

Cox took part in the “Why Is Everything Chrome?” dance challenge and then reposted it on her Instagram with the caption, “Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me?”

Her 8.8 million followers loved it but her “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry had some questions.

“Hi honey, what the hell just happened?” Perry, who is new to Instagram, commented.

Perry, Cox and the rest of their “Friends” crew (Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc) will be reuniting in May for a reunion special on HBO Max.