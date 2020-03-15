America Ferrera Films Season’s Final ‘Superstore’ Scene As Production Halts Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Fans of “Superstore” were sad to hear America Ferrera announce the current season, its fifth, will be her last, and now she’s exiting even earlier than planned.

While it was originally announced that the storyline of her character, Amy, would be wrapped up in the season’s remaining episodes, production on “Superstore” is shutting down early as the COVID-19 pandemic begins impacting everyday life in North America.

“So today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for the season. We’re shutting down production,” the actress revealed in an Instagram Stories on Friday, reported TV Insider.

“I’m about to go shoot my last scene. None of my cast members are here, and this is not how we expected to be ending the season,” she said, along with sharing a brief video of her trailer being cleaned out.

The early end of production may contain a sliver of a silver lining for fans, as Ferrera indicated that Amy’s story wasn’t able to be satisfyingly concluded before production was halted.

“I assume [this] means we’ll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy’s storyline,” Ferrera said, offering hope that the show will be able to give her a proper sendoff at the beginning of next season instead of at the end of this one.

Ferrera announced her departure in a statement in late February.

“The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller,” she said.

“I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of ‘Superstore’ and inviting me to be a part of it,” she continued. “As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family.”