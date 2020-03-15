Ellie Goulding Reveals She Was Once Addicted To The Gym: ‘It Was A Survival Thing’

Addictions come in all shapes and sizes and for Ellie Goulding, her addiction was going to the gym.

While speaking to The Sun, the singer, 33, revealed that she has an actual addiction to working out.

“I don’t consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun. I felt I had to go to the gym every single day,” she recalled.

“I don’t know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health. I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well,” she added.

“When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It’s such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again. But when it got to the point where I was skipping the studio and skipping writing sessions to go to the gym, that was when it just wasn’t worth it.”

Since getting married to Caspar Jopling last August, he has helped Ellie find balance.

“I thought the touring life was real life. I thought that was how my life was, and the idea that I could wake up in the morning and not have anything to do was really bizarre,” Ellie said.

“Whereas now I have a much healthier diet and I’m quite into biohacking, which is an extreme word of trying to be the healthiest version of yourself you can ­possibly be. So not to be a complete nerd right now but it’s a ­genuine interest,” she continued.

Ellie added that her art dealer hubby’s passion for rowing has helped inspire her.

“I’ve been really inspired by my husband because he is an athlete, he has been rowing for years. He has such an amazing routine for that rowing and so I’ve been quite inspired by his amazing willpower and determination.”