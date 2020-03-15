Report: Beloved ‘Modern Family’ Bulldog Stella Has Passed Away

Sad news for fans of “Modern Family” Sunday with The Blast reporting that bulldog Beatrice has passed away.

“According to sources familiar with the situation, Beatrice, who played Jay Pritchett’s prized pooch Stella, died around a week ago.”

The dog’s death reportedly occurred just days after the final episode of the series was taped.

According to The Blast, the circumstances surrounding Beatrice’s death are “unclear.”

Stella was first introduced to “Modern Family” in season two, and quickly became a key member of the Pritchett-Delgado family.

Beatrice was the second dog to play Stella, taking over the role in the show’s fourth season.

ET Canada has reached out to ABC for confirmation on the sad news.

“Modern Family” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Global.