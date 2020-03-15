Kaley Cuoco Finally Moves In With Husband Karl Cook After Almost 2 Years Of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are finally under one roof!

The couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — finally moved in together on Saturday, the “Big Bang Theory” star revealed on Instagram. Cuoco shared tons of pics and videos of her and Cook’s first night together in their new Los Angeles home; she adorably “made” her husband carry her over the threshold.

“Karl’s going to carry me over the threshold,” the actress boasted with a big smile in one video, as she hopped into Cook’s arms.

“OK, now can I drop you?” he asked as they made it inside.

“No,” Cuoco replied, singing “We’re home!” “Turn me around so you can get a full view!” she instructed.

The actress then offered fans a look inside her gorgeous new home.