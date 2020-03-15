Justin Timberlake Teams With Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige And George Clinton For All-Star Track For ‘Trolls’ Sequel

Justin Timberlake wants fans to know “It’s All Love”, and he’s enlisted some heavy-hitters to help him deliver the musical message.

The new track is part of the soundtrack from the upcoming animated sequel “Trolls: World Tour”, and finds Timberlake joined by Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige and Parliament-Funkadelic mastermind George Clinton.

Timberlake and .Paak also collaborated on “Don’t Slack”, another song from the film’s soundtrack; Timberlake also voices a character in the movie, along with serving as executive producer.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s “Beats 1”, Timberlake shared his thoughts on collaborating with the “Come Down” rapper, and hinted that further collabs may be in the works.

“I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project,” Timberlake said. “We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I told him as well, too, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro…’ He played me new stuff the other day.”