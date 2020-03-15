Queen Elizabeth Hasn’t Not Gone Into Quarantine Over Coronavirus

Over the weekend, reports suggested that Queen Elizabeth was sent into self-isolation because of coronavirus fears. However, that is not the case.

The Queen travelled to Windsor Castle on Friday, as she does most weekends, but some took this as a sign that she was instructed to get out of London.

Amid the speculation, a spokesperson at Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen is still expected to return to her London base after the weekend is over.

She has cancelled scheduled visits to Cheshire and Camden this week “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also cancelled their spring tour.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, the British Government has asked their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” a statement from Clarence House read.

As of this point, Queen Elizabeth intends to carry on but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested a quarantine for those over the age of 70 could be coming. Should this be put into place, plans have been worked out for the Queen and Prince Philip to move to the Sandringham Estate, where he already lives most of the time.