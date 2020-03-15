Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Debuts At Top Of Billboard 200

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

The album that was released on March 6 is his second No. 1 album and the biggest streaming week for an album since 2018 with 288,000 equivalent album units.

Of the total units, 278,000 SEA-units translates to a massive 400 million on-demand streams.

A deluxe album was released shortly after featuring songs with Future, Young Thug and Gunna which is expected to bolster next weeks ratings.

Eternal Atake has bumped Lil Baby’s My Turn to the No. 4 spot.

Jhené Aiko debuted at No. 2 with Chilombo, Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG sits at No. 3, the previously mentioned My Turn is at 4 and NCT 127 NCT #127: Neo-Zone, The 2nd Album debuts at No. 5.