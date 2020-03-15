Taylor Swift ‘Expresses Concern’ Over Her Fans Not Taking Coronavirus Precautions Seriously

Taylor Swift has sent a message to her fans, expressing her “concern” that some people aren’t taking the suggested coronavirus precautions seriously.

On Sunday afternoon, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer shared a message on her Instagram stories.

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she started.

“I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” Swift continued. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can.”

Swift continued to say that just because you “don’t feel sick” it doesn’t mean you can’t pass “something on to someone elderly or vulnerable.”

“It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now,” she concluded.

Swift isn’t the first star to ask her fans to be more careful. Earlier on Sunday, Ariana Grande urged her followers not to take this “lightly.”

Ariana Grande Urges Fans Not To Take Coronavirus Precautions ‘Lightly’

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” Grande tweeted. “I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.”