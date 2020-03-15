Hilary Duff Jokes About Tabloid Headline Suggesting She Has Marriage Issues

Hilary Duff is taking a moment to laugh over a tabloid headline about herself.

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress saw a magazine with a headline suggesting that she and husband Matthew Koma are having marriage issues after getting married in December.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Duff captioned it “Apparently matt and I are having trouble” before adding “He hasn’t told me yet…”

Duff and Koma first started dating in 2017. The two welcomed their first child together, Banks, in October 2018. Duff is already mom to Luca, 7, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Other pictures Duff shared on her stories included her and the kids playing outside and watching a lot of “Frozen”.

“Keeping our ‘social distance,'” she quipped.