Ana de Armas Talks Working With Ben Affleck And His ‘Infinite’ Talent

Ana de Armas is opening up her shot into stardom as well as working with Ben Affleck.

de Armas became a household name in North America with her roles in “Blade Runner 2049”, “Knives Out” and soon to be “No Time To Die” but her start came on the Spanish drama series “El Internado”.

“When the series first became successful, we couldn’t even walk down the street,” she told Vogue Spain. “Elena [Furiase, her costar], who has been used to fame all her life, took my hand and knew how to get around an uncomfortable question or a photographer following me.”

Of course, Affleck also came into conversation as the two star in “Deep Water” together which is scheduled to be released in November.

“The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” de Armas said. “His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.”

She added: “Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”

de Armas did not touch on if she is in a relationship with Affleck but the two were spotted vacationing together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba earlier this month.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favourite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source told People. “They are definitely dating.”