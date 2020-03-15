Sophie Turner Says She’s Not ‘F**king Around’ With Coronavirus Risks

Sophie Turner is doing what she can to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Game of Thrones” star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share how she and husband Joe Jonas are protecting themselves against the virus. Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, sport masks and gloves in the pic the actress shared, as they give a thumbs up to the camera from inside their car.

The couple is rumoured to be expecting their first child together. While the CDC has not determined whether pregnant women have a greater chance of contracting COVID-19, the organization always recommends they always try to protect themselves from illnesses.

“No f**king around,” Tuner wrote on her Instagram Story. “Stay safe everyone.”

Turner’s post on Sunday came just two days after the Jonas Brothers announced that they have cancelled their April 1-18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

“We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness,” they shared. “We’ll see you soon.”

The band’s cancellation is just one of many among concerts, awards shows, events and productions, with Hollywood taking proactive measures to keep themselves and others safe from coronavirus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

