Dr. Oz Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper

Dr. Oz doesn’t understand hoarding and is speaking out during a time in which North Americans are hoarding toilet paper and other items.

“I went shopping today and there was no toilet paper. (Much to my chagrin there was plenty of soap.) Why we buy out toilet paper is something I’ll never understand,” he wrote on Facebook. “Humans are hearty bunch. We’ve fixed problems far under the sea and on the face of the moon…yet we panic buy more toilet paper than we can possibly fit in our carts and cars.”

He then added some advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

“(1) Don’t panic — keep your distance from people, and if you feel sick, stay home. (2) Buy the essentials for two weeks, no more. Leave supplies for everyone else. (3) Trust in the fact that if you somehow run out of toilet paper, a friendly neighbour would find a way to safely deliver you some,” he said.

“And if it really came to it, our ancestors survived without TP. This is my way of telling you to stay calm and keep your head down. We’ve faced plenty of challenges before, and we’ll figure this one out too,” he concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to “be reasonable” while shopping and not take more supplies than needed so there is enough for everyone.

“Supply chains have not been disrupted,” Trudeau said. “Groceries are still coming up from the United States, from elsewhere and will for the foreseeable future.”

Donald Trump had a similar message for US citizens.