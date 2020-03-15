Kelsea Ballerini Says ‘Release Week Is Going To Look Pretty Different’ Amid Outbreak

Kelsea Ballerini had some hard news to break about her upcoming album Kelsea.

The country singer posted a video on Twitter revealing that because of the coronavirus outbreak “release week is going to look pretty different than I had hoped and planned for.”

“I wanted there to be so many face to face possibilities to perform these songs for you for the first time,” Ballerini said while her voice sounded like she was holding back tears.

“Unfortunately, due to the current global situation we aren’t able to do many of the things I had up my sleeve,” she added.

Some of those things planned included “21 days of straight travel” to different TV shows and radio stations.

She concluded her message by saying, “I promise to find ways to reimagine our surprises and plans as soon as it’s safe.”

Kelsea will be released on March 20.