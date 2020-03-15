Grace Leer Makes Her Return To ‘American Idol’ Over 15 Years After Appearing On ‘American Juniors’

Grace Leer has made her return to the “American Idol” family.

Over 15 years ago, Nashville based singer Leer made her debut on “American Juniors”–a spinoff of “Idol” at 11-years-old.

Leer, 27, impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with her rendition of the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”. Upon Perry’s request for a second song, she performed an a cappella version of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”.

When the judges offered her a ticket to Hollywood, Leer broke down in tears.

“That was the first time I ever felt like, holy crap, this is possible,” she told them.

“You know how Nashville is,” Leer told Bryan. “I mean, it’s competitive, it’s saturated.”

“American Idol”‘s Hollywood week starts on March 16.