Dixie Chicks Talk Being The First Targets Of ‘Cancel Culture’: ‘It Can Ruin People’s Lives’

The Dixie Chicks make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday.

The group — Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — speak about cancel culture and being banned by country music stations after Maines spoke about the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

She made the comments at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Maines shares, “I think we were one of the first people to feel that cancel culture.

“What we said back then, or what I said back then, would not even be a thing today because it was really mild compared to what people say today.

“But you know, on one hand everyone’s got this platform where they can say whatever they want to say, but on the other hand this platform can move really quickly and ruin people’s lives.”

The band’s appearance also sees them chat about their 14-year hiatus from music, as well as play a game of “Who Would Natalie Rather?” to help their bandmate find a potential suitor.

They then belt out the title track off their new studio album, Gaslighter.