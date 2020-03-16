Singer Robert Taylor Stuns ‘American Idol’ Judges With Lewis Capaldi Cover

It can be a tough road to Hollywood.

On Sunday’s “American Idol” auditions, the judges watched 27-year-old Robert Taylor sit at the piano to perform a stunning cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises”.

Before singing, Taylor admitted he was “terrified” to perform but Katy Perry calmed his anxieties. Once Taylor finished singing, Lionel Richie said he was “absolutely incredible.”

Taylor then shared his own difficult journey and discussed recently losing his father to drug addiction.

“Hopefully you guys can feel my heart and my soul,” Taylor said.

Evidently, the judges did, giving him three yeses and a golden ticket to Hollywood.