Gabrielle Carteris’ Daughter Molly Nabs Golden Ticket After Auditioning For ‘American Idol’

Gabrielle Carteris’ daughter Molly Elizabeth made it to Hollywood after auditioning for “American Idol”.

The 21-year-old shared snaps of herself with her golden ticket after learning that she was going through to the next stage of the competition, with her mom Carteris gushing that she was “so proud” of her “Mollie Mo.”

The actress added, “Such great news during such challenging times. Thank you for raising us up.”

Molly accompanied Carteris at this year’s Golden Globes. Her audition didn’t air during Sunday’s show.

The latest episode did see Grace Leer make her “Idol” return over 15 years after appearing on “American Junior”, though.

When the judges offered her a ticket to Hollywood, Leer broke down in tears.