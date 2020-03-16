Arnold Schwarzenegger Enlists His Donkey And Pony To Send A Message About Social Distancing

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging everyone to stay home if they can amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Dr. Oz Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper

In a new video on social media, the former California governor said:

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Schwarzenegger was accompanied in the video by his pony Whisky and his miniature donkey Lulu.

“We don’t go to restaurants, we don’t go to anything like that anymore here,” he went on. “We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and have a good time and get entertained. Look at that beautiful smile she has.”

The 72-year-old added, “No more restaurants, forget all that. Gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. You stay home.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift ‘Expresses Concern’ Over Her Fans Not Taking Coronavirus Precautions Seriously

And while many took Schwarzenegger’s message to heart, everyone on Twitter was won over by Whisky and Lulu.

Listen to Arnold. And Whiskey, and Lulu. ❤️ https://t.co/eYztuldRFv — karmkhanna (@karmkhanna) March 16, 2020

This just gave me the life I didn’t know I needed. ❤️ https://t.co/3BEcMbwZLC — Nikki Peele (@TheAdvoc8te) March 16, 2020

Donkeys

They cannot be bargained with

They can't be reasoned with

And it absolutely will not stop

….Until he gets his carrot🥕🐴 https://t.co/KsKgO1ez7p — Elle Doherty-Porter (@Fan_of_Flo) March 16, 2020