Arnold Schwarzenegger Enlists His Donkey And Pony To Send A Message About Social Distancing

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging everyone to stay home if they can amid the coronavirus outbreak.
RELATED: Dr. Oz Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper
In a new video on social media, the former California governor said:
Schwarzenegger was accompanied in the video by his pony Whisky and his miniature donkey Lulu.
“We don’t go to restaurants, we don’t go to anything like that anymore here,” he went on. “We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu and have a good time and get entertained. Look at that beautiful smile she has.”
The 72-year-old added, “No more restaurants, forget all that. Gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. You stay home.”
RELATED: Taylor Swift ‘Expresses Concern’ Over Her Fans Not Taking Coronavirus Precautions Seriously
And while many took Schwarzenegger’s message to heart, everyone on Twitter was won over by Whisky and Lulu.