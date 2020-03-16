Music Teacher Wows Judges With Impressive ‘American Idol’ Audition

Franklin Boone did not disappoint during his “American Idol” audition Sunday.

The 27-year-old music teacher from North Carolina wowed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry with an impressive cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.

A music teacher from beautiful North Carolina that is certainly leading by example. @FBooneMusic has the style and chops. #AmericanIdol https://t.co/ZUdqk8E2aN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 16, 2020

Dreadlock-sporting Boone delivered a bluesy rendition of the track with his acoustic guitar and soulful voice.

“I just see recording artist and so much artistry in you,” said Bryan after his performance.

Perry was also impressed, telling the teacher: “If you wanna win this thing, I think you have a really good chance to.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Carteris’ Daughter Molly Nabs Golden Ticket After Auditioning For ‘American Idol’

Richie echoed Bryan and Perry’s words, telling Boone he brought his own unique style to the show both “vocally, and in your look and in your attitude, all in one package.”

See Boone’s reaction to earning his ticket to Hollywood in the video above.