James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is in self-isolation after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old “Quantum of Solace” star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram.

RELATED: Coronavirus-Stricken Tom Hanks Tweets Photo Of Vegemite Toast And Australians Are Up In Arms

RELATED: Matthew Broderick Shares Update On His Sister’s Hospitalization Over Coronavirus

Kurylenko did not indicate where she was staying or where she contracted COVID-19, but the Ukrainian-born actress has held French citizenship since 2001.