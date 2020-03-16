James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is in self-isolation after she tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 40-year-old “Quantum of Solace” star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram.
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость – мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
Kurylenko did not indicate where she was staying or where she contracted COVID-19, but the Ukrainian-born actress has held French citizenship since 2001.