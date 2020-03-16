Elisabeth Moss Confirms They’ve Shut Down Production On ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Amid Coronavirus Crisis

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has now joined numerous other TV shows and movies in shutting down production amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Elisabeth Moss, who had been shooting season 4 of the hit show, confirmed the news on Instagram.

She wrote that the cast and crew were joining the world “in an attempt to flatten the curve,” adding that the show is her life and everyone she works with is like her family.

Moss shared, “Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them is safe.”

RELATED: Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Announces $20 Million Donation To Coronavirus Response Fund

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is the latest in a long line of shows, events, and movies affected by the virus.

It was revealed over the weekend that box office numbers were at a 22-year low, Deadline reported, even lower than the weekend that followed the 9/11 terror attacks.