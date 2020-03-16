Elisabeth Moss Confirms They’ve Shut Down Production On ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Amid Coronavirus Crisis

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has now joined numerous other TV shows and movies in shutting down production amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Elisabeth Moss, who had been shooting season 4 of the hit show, confirmed the news on Instagram.
She wrote that the cast and crew were joining the world “in an attempt to flatten the curve,” adding that the show is her life and everyone she works with is like her family.
Moss shared, “Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them is safe.”
Hey guys:) we shut down production of season 4 in order to preserve the health and safety of our cast and crew and join the world in an attempt to flatten the curve. This show is my life and this cast and crew is my family. Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them is safe. We hope to be back in production as soon as it’s safe to do so. In the meantime stay safe and healthy and take care of yourselves. So much love from our family to yours ❤️💃🏼❤️
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is the latest in a long line of shows, events, and movies affected by the virus.
It was revealed over the weekend that box office numbers were at a 22-year low, Deadline reported, even lower than the weekend that followed the 9/11 terror attacks.