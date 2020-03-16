Al Roker & Craig Melvin At Home After ‘Today’ Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The “Today” show has been hit with its first case of COVID-19.

On Monday’s show, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb revealed that one of the show’s staffers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For COVID-19

Al Roker and Craig Melvin are also staying home from the show as a precaution.

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the Third Hour of ‘Today’ has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus,” Guthrie told the audience. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted.”

She added of the two anchors, “Both are fine right now. They feel good.”

Kotb said, “Yeah, they said they feel great.”

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Enlists His Donkey And Pony To Send A Message About Social Distancing

“But caution is the order of the day,” Guthrie reiterated.

“Yeah, we are just trying to play exactly by the rules,” Kotb explained to the audience. “We hope and wish that they come back soon.”