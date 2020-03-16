Gigi Hadid Gets Interviewed By Taylor Swift & Other Celeb Friends On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Gigi Hadid’s friends truly have her back.

The 24-year-old model is on the new cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and in the issue she is questioned by famous friends Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Serena Williams, Kacey Musgraves, and Antoni Porowski.

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Sølve Sundsbø for Harper’s Bazaar

“I’m seriously impressed that whenever you are in an immediate or stressful situation you fly into action. Is that something that’s always been natural for you?” Swift asks Hadid.

“I’ve realized over time that I feel the most free when I express myself, whether through action, writing, or talking it out,” Hadid says. “Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a hard or awkward moment or conversation to get there; you can never go wrong with telling someone how you feel and speaking your truth. And you always learn something from it.”

Lively asks, “What inspired you to make your own chairs by hand?”

“When I’m spending time on the farm, I find it fun to try something new and see if I can pull it off,” Hadid explains. “It’s liberating to just create without the end goal of it being necessary to finish.”

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Sølve Sundsbø for Harper’s Bazaar

Musgraves poses the question, “What’s one thing you haven’t done yet that you’re dying to do? What are you most scared of?”

“I skydived once, in Dubai. The actual jumping out of the plane is scarier than the falling. The view is the best part,” Hadid recalls. “I always told myself that if I did it again, I’d do it in a different place every time, because that perspective is one of a kind and unforgettable. It still terrifies me, which is why I want to do it again. It’s exhilarating, and I’m more of a sports-based risk-taker than anything else in life. I’d love to visit New Zealand or Iceland one day, so maybe I’ll do it in one of those places—if they allow skydiving.”

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Sølve Sundsbø for Harper’s Bazaar

Getting down to basics, Porowski asks, “Please explain how/when you discovered french fries with mashed potatoes as a thing to eat.”

Hadid says, “I don’t remember exactly what night this was, but it was probably after a few passion fruit martinis at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks, which makes my favourite mashed potatoes on the planet. We must have run out of ketchup, so I dipped the fries in the mashed potatoes—and eureka!”