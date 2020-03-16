Kelly Clarkson Rocks Janet Jackson In New ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson goes nostalgic.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Stunning Version Of The Pretenders’ ‘I’ll Stand By You’

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host kicked things off with another “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on a Janet Jackson classic.

Clarkson gave it her all with a rendition of the 1993 hit “If”, from Jackson’s album Janet.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Here’ With New Alessia Cara Cover

The song had the audience up on their feet, clapping and dancing along, while Clarkson was backed by her band and a cool light show.