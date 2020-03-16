Patricia Arquette Quits Smoking To Avoid COVID-19 Risks

Patricia Arquette is giving up an old habit because of the coronavirus.

RELATED: James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For COVID-19

Over the weekend, the “True Romance” actress announced on Twitter that she has quit smoking and vaping due to the elevated risk from COVID-19, which affects victims’ lungs.

As COVID-19 attacks the lungs one of the most important things you can do is to quit smoking and vaping. I’m in day 3. Care to join? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 15, 2020

RELATED: Al Roker & Craig Melvin At Home After ‘Today’ Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A fan responded that she will also be trying to quit smoking, and Arquette offered words of encouragement to go “cold turkey.”