Patricia Arquette Quits Smoking To Avoid COVID-19 Risks

Patricia Arquette is giving up an old habit because of the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, the “True Romance” actress announced on Twitter that she has quit smoking and vaping due to the elevated risk from COVID-19, which affects victims’ lungs.
A fan responded that she will also be trying to quit smoking, and Arquette offered words of encouragement to go “cold turkey.”