Patricia Arquette Quits Smoking To Avoid COVID-19 Risks

By Corey Atad.

Patricia Arquette. Photo: © Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images
Patricia Arquette. Photo: © Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images

Patricia Arquette is giving up an old habit because of the coronavirus.

RELATED: James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For COVID-19

Over the weekend, the “True Romance” actress announced on Twitter that she has quit smoking and vaping due to the elevated risk from COVID-19, which affects victims’ lungs.

RELATED: Al Roker & Craig Melvin At Home After ‘Today’ Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A fan responded that she will also be trying to quit smoking, and Arquette offered words of encouragement to go “cold turkey.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP