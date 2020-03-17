Elton John Addresses Fans After Postponing Farewell Concert Tour Dates Through Early May

Goodbye Elton John tour dates.
The 72-year-old “Rocket Man” is postponing the most recent leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour over coronavirus concerns. Set to kick off March 26 in Indianapolis with two stops in Toronto scheduled for March 28 and 29 and two in Montreal on April 2 and 3, all tour dates through May 2 have been postponed.
“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” a press release reads.
RELATED: Elton John Bought ‘A Ton’ Of The Goop Vagina Candles
The “Border Song” singer recorded a video to fans on Twitter saying he’s “raring to go” but is taking “expert advice” on cancelling his shows and thanking fans for their “wonderful support” throughout the tour and encouraging people to stay at home amid the pandemic.
RELATED: Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Wild Life Unfold In Music Video For Elton John Collab ‘Ordinary Man’
Tickets for postponed shows will be honoured when a new date is announced.
John had a break scheduled for most of May. For now, he’s planning to pick things up again for his May 22 date. He began his sold-out world tour in 2018 and has dates scheduled through 2021.
An emotional and tearful John recently cut one of his performances short before cancelling shows in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.
RELATED: Elton John’s Annual Oscars Party Raised $6.4M For AIDS Foundation
See a list of affected tour dates below.
March 26 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 28-29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
April 2-3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
April 6-7 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
April 10-11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
April 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
April 17-18 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
April 20 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
April 26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 28 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
May 1-2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena