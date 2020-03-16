Elton John Postpones Farewell Concert Tour Dates Through Early May

Goodbye Elton John tour dates.

The 72-year-old “Rocket Man” is postponing the most recent leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour over coronavirus concerns. Set to kick off March 26 in Indianapolis with two stops in Toronto scheduled for March 28 and 29 and two in Montreal on April 2 and 3, all tour dates through May 2 have been postponed.

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” a press release reads.

Tickets for postponed shows will be honoured when a new date is announced.

John had a break scheduled for most of May. For now, he’s planning to pick things up again for his May 22 date. He began his sold-out world tour in 2018 and has dates scheduled through 2021.

An emotional and tearful John recently cut one of his performances short before cancelling shows in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

See a list of affected tour dates below.

March 26 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28-29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 2-3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 6-7 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

April 10-11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

April 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

April 17-18 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 28 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 1-2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena