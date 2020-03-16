John Gallagher Jr. Hits Back At Online Hater Who Called His ‘Westworld’ Work ‘Insufferable’

It’s okay to be a hater, just don’t be cruel.

That’s the message actor John Gallagher Jr. had for one person on Twitter on Sunday night.

RELATED: ‘Westworld’ Breaks Out Of The West In New Season 3 Trailer

Following the “Westworld” season 3 premiere, a user tweeted his thoughts on the episode, then made a dig at Gallagher, tagging him and calling him “insufferable.”

Solid first episode back, not crazy about Maeve being in a Nazi plot line tbh Marshawn Lynch doing well for himself in retirement, taking care of his chicken#WestWorld — Michael Wille (@michaelquotes1) March 16, 2020

Gallagher responded to the tweet, calling it “incredibly rude and graceless” to tag him while trashing him.

Hey man. Can’t believe you need to be told this but it’s incredibly rude and graceless to tag an actor when criticizing them. By all means, hate my work and go off on me all you want, plenty critics have, but please don’t @ me when you’re doing it. Thanks. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) March 16, 2020

RELATED: James Marsden Isn’t Giving Anything Away About His Character On ‘Westworld’

The Twitter user has so far not responded.