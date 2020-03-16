John Gallagher Jr. Hits Back At Online Hater Who Called His ‘Westworld’ Work ‘Insufferable’

It’s okay to be a hater, just don’t be cruel.

That’s the message actor John Gallagher Jr. had for one person on Twitter on Sunday night.

Following the “Westworld” season 3 premiere, a user tweeted his thoughts on the episode, then made a dig at Gallagher, tagging him and calling him “insufferable.”

Gallagher responded to the tweet, calling it “incredibly rude and graceless” to tag him while trashing him.

The Twitter user has so far not responded.

