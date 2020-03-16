Thandie Newton Is Happy To Be ‘Passing The Torch’ To Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Thandie Newton is proud to see her daughter follow in her mother’s career.

The “Westworld” star is on the new cover of PORTER magazine, and in the issue she discusses her career, the new season of the hit HBO sci-fi series, and her upcoming film co-starring her 15-year-old daughter Nico.

RELATED: Thandie Newton Reveals Why She ‘Said No To My Merkin’ For ‘Westworld’ Nude Scenes

Thandie Newton. Photo: Liz Collins for PORTER

Speaking about her character Maeve on “Westworld”, Newton says, “It’s the best role. The perspective she has [as a robot] and what that, as an audience, allows us to consider… What makes her strong are the things she’s copied or learned from a human being. She’s cherry-picked the things she wants to keep.”

The actor also points out the majority of season-3 episodes were directed by women.

“It’s really great this season. We have such good directors,” she says. “We have eight episodes and five are directed by women. I’ve worked with so many women over the past 12 months.”

Newton will be re-teaming with “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy for a new sci-fi thriller called “Reminiscence”, also starring Hugh Jackman.

“Hugh Jackman is the loveliest man,” she says of the actor. “He is kind, present, a devoted family man. Just a great guy.”

RELATED: Nico Parker Says She Didn’t Ask For Mom Thandie Newton’s Help Before ‘Dumbo’ Audition: ‘It Was Very Much My Own Experience’

Thandie Newton. Photo: Liz Collins for PORTER

The film also gives Newton a chance to work for the first time with her daughter, who made her big-screen debut in 2019’s “Dumbo”.

“It was like passing the torch on,” the proud mother says. “I hope she doesn’t have to run the sprints I had to run, though. I know she won’t have to. She’ll run different sprints. She’s amazing.”