Hilary Duff Slams ‘Millennial A**holes’ For ‘Going Out And Partying’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Stop Killing Old People’

Hilary Duff criticized “millennial a**holes” for going out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Duff asked her followers which shows to watch while staying at home during this worrying time, before taking a swipe at young people.

The actress said on her Instagram Stories, “To you all, you young, millennial a**holes that keep going out and partying, go home. Stop killing old people, please.”

Duff previously told fans to keep their “mothers and fathers and grandfathers’ risk low until this passes.”

She also called it “embarrassing” that “we are not set up for issues like this.”

Duff’s comments come as Chris Evans hit out at Donald Trump over his recent coronavirus press conference.