Kid Cudi Fans Are Loving His New ‘Westworld’ Role

By Corey Atad.

Kid Cudi. Photo: HBO
The third season premiere of “Westworld” had a lot of delights.

Along with stars Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton, the new season has added “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul and rapper Kid Cudi.

Fans were particularly excited to see Cudi appear as the character Francis.

Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch also made a cameo in the episode, which had NFL fans excited.

