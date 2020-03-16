Kid Cudi Fans Are Loving His New ‘Westworld’ Role

The third season premiere of “Westworld” had a lot of delights.

Along with stars Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton, the new season has added “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul and rapper Kid Cudi.

RELATED: ‘Westworld’ Breaks Out Of The West In New Season 3 Trailer

Fans were particularly excited to see Cudi appear as the character Francis.

Kid Cudi and Aaron Paul is opening season three of West World pic.twitter.com/HDqQDYnvpS — matt (@january8th) March 16, 2020

Ten minutes into #Westworld S3 and they give me Aaron Paul and Kid Cudi pic.twitter.com/wlYeTbGEE5 — professor plum (@saralandreneau) March 16, 2020

RELATED: John Gallagher Jr. Hits Back At Online Hater Who Called His ‘Westworld’ Work ‘Insufferable’

Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch also made a cameo in the episode, which had NFL fans excited.

Marshawn Lynch is in fucking Westworld. pic.twitter.com/DrAV6nkO5g — Garage Guy Chase (@GarageGuyChase) March 16, 2020

Saw Marshawn Lynch trending and immediately thought he tested positive for coronavirus. Thankfully it's just him being on Westworld pic.twitter.com/dBSNIsbywO — Mark Kremer (@mark_kremer) March 16, 2020