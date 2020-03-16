Lance Bass Releases Statement After Being Slammed By Justin Tranter For Keeping His Bar Open Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lance Bass has released a statement regarding his West Hollywood bar Rocco’s after being slammed by Justin Tranter over the weekend.

Tranter shared a snap of the packed patio, urging Bass to “shut this s**t down now” amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Dear LGBTQ community and Roccos WeHo, you are way smarter than this. Shut this shit down now. pic.twitter.com/08cmk590xU — Justin Tranter (@justtranter) March 16, 2020

RELATED: John Oliver Takes Swipe At Donald Trump, Discusses Coronavirus Crisis In Emotional ‘Last Week Tonight’ Episode

Bass then confirmed the bar would be “cancelling all nightlife promotions effective Sunday.”

Despite this, the *NSYNC star insisted the kitchen would remain open, with the establishment still being able “to serve food and drinks at a fair price.”

Bass said the bar would also be offering takeout and delivery.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Slams ‘Millennial A**holes’ For ‘Going Out And Partying’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Stop Killing Old People’

He finished up by saying, “This is hard but this is also only temporary and we are all in this together. Stay strong, stay safe and soon we will dance again!”

See the full post below.