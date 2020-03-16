Shirtless ‘Mullet Man’ Crashes The Judges’ S’mores Party With Hilarious ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ Audition On ‘Idol’

“American Idol” saved one of the best auditions for last on Sunday’s episode.

Eighteen-year-old Luke Nash from Washington did not disappoint when he crashed Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie’s s’mores party with a shirtless performance.

“I’m the mullet man, baby,” claimed Nash after a security guard nearly took him out.

The self-proclaimed cowboy with his perfectly groomed mullet gave the judges two options for his audition song choice: Blake Shelton’s “Ol’ Red” or Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”.

“I should’ve been a cowboy / I should’ve learned to rope and ride / Singin’ those campfire songs / Woah, I should’ve been a cowboy,” he belted out while the judges sang along around the bonfire.

Bryan even added his own lyric at the end: “I shoulda roasted s’mores.”

“It’s definitely super country and your mullet is definitely the cherry on top,” said Perry after his performance. “I like it but is it really going to work in the real world?”

But even after a quick voice lesson from Bryan, the judges did not grant Nash with a ticket to Hollywood.

Watch the “Mullet Man”‘s performance above.