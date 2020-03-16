Jennifer Lopez Talks Launching New Shoe Line While Quarantining Herself During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Jennifer Lopez is stuck at home while her new shoe line launches.

In a new interview with Elle, Lopez talks about self-isolating in Los Angeles through the coronavirus outbreak.

“If I sound out of breath, it’s not because I’m sick,” she reassures everyone. “It’s because I’m working out!”

Talking about her shoe line, the “Hustlers” star says, “I was a tomboy growing up. And even when I was a dancer in my late teens and early 20s, it was all about Doc Martens, Timberlands, and combat boots. And I’m from the Bronx, so I’m kind of a born sneakerhead—where I come from, your sneakers say a lot about you. It’s a big deal, what kind you’re wearing, how you style them. So sneakers are a big part of the new line. Believe it or not, I do wear them a lot.”

Lopez also talks about having to work from home, given the global crisis.

“We’re all stuck at home right now,” she says. “I am! Everybody’s quarantined and the world is upside down and crazy. So we’ve gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don’t we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high.”

She adds, “To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back.”

Lopez also reminds everyone, “This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my kids are working from home and they’re 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I’m really happy about. To me, there’s no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids.”