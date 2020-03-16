Toronto’s Alex Wierzbicki Joins YTV’s ‘The Zone’ As New Host

YTV’s “The Zone” has a new host.

Kicking off Monday, Toronto’s own Alex Wierzbicki will join co-hosts Spencer Litzinger and Tyra Sweet to make his television debut on both “The Zone” and “Zone Weekend” just in time for March Break with “Mucho Marcho”.

Before taking on his new hosting gig, Wierzbicki was (and still is) a regular in Toronto’s theatre scene, appearing in numerous productions including Sheridan College’s “Newsies”, Oshawa Little Theatre’s “Mary Poppins”, and Bravo Academy’s “Beauty and the Beast” as Lumière.

But this musicial talents don’t end there, Wierzbicki can play the trumpet, trombone and he has recently taught himself how to play the ukulele. He also teaches salsa dancing in his spare time while also encouraging healthy exercise habits as a personal trainer.

Photo: YTV

“The Zone” is YTV fan’s hub for contests, celeb interviews and hilarious sketches. It is also where ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante got his big TV break. This week, as part of “Mucho Marcho” the network will play all the biggest movies, all week long.

Catch “The Zone” when it airs weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT on YTV.