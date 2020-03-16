Aliana Jester Makes An Impression On ‘American Idol’ With Her Voice And Her French Bulldog

Things got adorable and emotional during the latest “American Idol” auditions.

On Sunday’s episode, singer Aliana Jester arrived for her audition with her adorable French bulldog Nova.

The judges were already smitten but Jester then explained that Nova is in training to be her emotional support dog.

She told her heartbreaking story, in which she lived with her mother after her parents separated. Jester’s mother eventually joined a new religion, which alienated her daughter.

The situation worsened when Jester began dating a non-religious person, which set her mother against her. After attempting to hurt herself, Jester reconnected with her father, who brought her into his loving family.

After telling her story, Jester sang a rendition of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You”, wowing the judges.

Lionel Richie compared the young singer to Whitney Houston before the judges unanimously gave Jester a ticket to Hollywood.